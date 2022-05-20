Motorola is said to introduce the Moto G42 soon. Ahead of its launch, renders of the smartphone have been leaked online by a tipster. Abhishek Yadav has revealed several images of the handset on his Twitter account. In addition to this, the device has been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance database with a model number XT2233-2. Motorola Edge 30 Now Available for Sale via Flipkart, Check Offers Here.

Moto G42 (Photo Credits: EV Leaks)

According to the leaked renders, Moto G42 will come with a punch-hole cut out for the selfie lens. The volume and power buttons are mounted on the right side. A speaker grill, a microphone jack and a USB Type-C port are located at the bottom. According to the Wi-Fi Alliance database, Moto G42 will run on Android 12 OS.

The smartphone was also spotted on Lenovo's Hong Kong website, which revealed that it will get an OLED touchscreen display. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few teasers before its launch.

