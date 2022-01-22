Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a Nigerian national with 970.7 grams of methaqualone valued at Rs 97 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

The Kandivali unit of ANC arrested Joseph Chidibebere Ozor Iwuozor Inusa (36), a resident of Vashi, on Friday, he said.

