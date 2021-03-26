Faridabad (Haryana) [India], March 26 (ANI): A Faridabad fast track court will pronounce the quantum of sentence for the convicts Tausif and Rehan in the Nikita Tomar murder case on Friday.

The convicts have been brought to Faridabad Court for the proceedings.

The court convicted Tauseef and his accomplice Rehaan on Wednesday for conspiracy, kidnapping and homicide in the case.

A third accused Mohammed Azruddin, who had allegedly supplied weapons to the other two has, however, been acquitted.

Last year on October 26, Nikita Tomar a final year commerce student was shot dead in the afternoon outside her college in Ballabhgarh, where she had gone to write an exam.

Footage from the CCTV cameras outside the college purportedly showed Tauseef and Rehaan attempting to force her into her vehicle after she is seen leaving the college. Footage from the incident shows that she resists the possible abduction bid upon which she is shot at.

After the murder, a special investigation team (SIT) was formed on October 27 to probe the case and it filed a 700-page charge sheet, listing 60 witnesses, in the murder case. Police said that the charge sheet was prepared on the basis of digital, forensic and material evidence.

The trial in the case was started on December 1 at the Faridabad fast track court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)