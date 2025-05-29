Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), May 29 (PTI) A landslip on the Ooty-Gudalur National Highway in Nilgiris district owing to heavy rain has caused loose boulders to roll down the hillock along the Naduvattam Road, forcing the administration to restrict traffic in the area in view of the risk posed to the people.

Following the landslip at Thavala Malai on May 28 evening, huge boulders fell on the trees on the hillside. "The rolling boulders and debris posed an imminent danger of rolling down the hill and as a result vehicular traffic has strictly been prohibited on the Naduvattam Road," an official said on Thursday.

The district has been experiencing unprecedented rains since the Southwest Monsoon set in on May 24.

Buses were allowed to operate only during the daytime and tourist vehicles were halted at the check post. Night travel has been prohibited. Only vehicles on emergency duty, such as ambulances, would be allowed access through the affected area, the administration had said and appealed to the people to stay indoors till May 30.

Immediately after the incident, steps were taken to remove loose rocks from the spot. A team of NDRF personnel who visited the site noticed huge rocks stuck between two large trees.

According to the district Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru the vehicles have started moving slowly after the restoration work. A JCB has been stationed to remove the boulders that fall on the road, the Collector told reporters, and appealed to the people not to panic.

In case of an emergency, people can call: 1077 or 0423-2450034 or 0423-2450035 or on WhatsApp: 94887-00588.

