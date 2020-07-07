Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 7 (ANI): Nine Border Security Force personnel, who have recovered from COVID-19, donated blood plasma at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a total of 69 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Border Security Force (BSF) in the last 24 hours while 29 have recovered.

According to the official data, the total number of positive cases in the force stands at 1,454, including 852 recovered and 595 active cases. (ANI)

