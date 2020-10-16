Indore, October 16: Nine persons were arrested here in connection with betting on the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, police said. Speaking to ANI, Station House Officer (SHO), Ramdin Kanwa said, "Under Kanadiya police station limits, nine accused have been arrested for betting on cricket and we have recovered Rs 5,05,000 along with 15 mobile phones from their possession." Also Read | Donald Trump Calls Joe Biden ‘Worst Candidate’ in the History of Presidential Politics: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on October 16, 2020.

"They used to change their locations regularly. But on Thursday they were arrested and we have recovered messages and recordings from them regarding betting," the SHO said.

The accused were meeting at an isolated spot and based on information they were arrested by police, he added.

