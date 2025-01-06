Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Nine people, including eight Dantewada District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and one driver, lost their lives after their vehicle was blown up by Naxals through an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, police said.

According to Bastar Inspector General (IG) Sundarraj P, the jawans were returning from a joint operation of Dantewada, Narayanpur and Bijapur police when the blast occurred.

Also Read | Jammu Railway Division Inauguration: Historic Milestone in Jammu and Kashmir's Integration Into National Railway Network, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)