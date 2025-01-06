Jammu, January 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, virtually inaugurated the new Jammu Railway Division, terming it a historic milestone. "The inauguration of the Jammu railway division is a historic milestone in the integration of J&K into the national railway network as also in the development of infrastructure and connectivity of J&K," he said. The PM added that the inauguration of the Jammu division has finally made the Indian railways a global leader.

Calling the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) a marvel of engineering, PM Modi said the country’s first cable-stayed rail bridge, the Anji Khad Bridge and the iconic arch bridge over the Chenab River, which is the World’s highest railway bridge, are feats of engineering excellency and efficiency achieved only by the Indian Railways. He said the USBRL was an example of India’s commitment to ‘Sabha Saath, Sabka Vikas’. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stones for Multiple Railway Projects Across India Through Video Conferencing (Watch Video).

“The Jammu Railway Division will not only benefit Jammu and Kashmir, but it will also be advantageous for neighbouring Punjab, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh,” PM Modi said. He said to achieve a truly developed Bharat, the development of railways is very essential. “It is because of this realisation that during the last decade, the Indian Railways has undergone transformational changes with regard to modernisation, facilities and connectivity,” he added.

The PM said the inauguration of the Jammu Railway Division was the living proof of the fact that the country is moving forward. “In the last decade, 30,000 Km of railway track, reaching close to 100 per cent electrification of railways was achieved as against just 35 per cent in 2014. There are new and hitherto unknown opportunities for trade, employment, education and business because of the modernisation of the Indian Railways. Lakhs of youths have been employed by the railways in the last 10 years and initiatives like the Gati Shakti University will further enhance the employability chances,” PM Modi said.

He revealed that more than 50 Vande Bharat trains are presently operational reducing distances between places and saving precious time for the passengers. While referring to the metro train facility that has grown to 21 cities today, he said time is not very far when bullet trains will operate in the country. "The launch of rail infrastructure projects in Jammu-Kashmir, Telangana and Odisha will promote tourism and add to socio-economic development in these regions," PM Modi wrote on his X handle. Jammu Railway Division Approved, Leaders Celebrate New Developments.

Those present in Jammu when the virtual inauguration was being done by the Prime Minister included Minister of State (PMO) and Lok Sabha member from Udhampur constituency Dr Jitendra Singh, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Singh, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Lok Sabha member from Jammu constituency Jugal Kishore Sharma and senior officers of civil, police and railway administration.

