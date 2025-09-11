Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): At least nine pilgrims from Ayodhya who had gone for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra are stranded in Nepal due to widespread protests against alleged corruption, district administration officials said.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde said the pilgrims are safe but requested the Centre to arrange return flights, noting that their stay is far from the border, making travel by road difficult amid the unrest.

Also Read | 'Inspiring Moments in Our History': PM Narendra Modi Shares Swami Vivekananda's Iconic Speech at World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago.

"Some merchants came to meet me today who reported that some pilgrims had gone to China for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, and their return had to be via Nepal. But due to the unrest in Nepal, the 9 Pilgrims are in Nepal and are safe as yet," Funde said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"Since their stay is far from the border, the only option for their return is via flight. I will request the government to make arrangements," he added.

Also Read | Rajkumar Rai Shot Dead in Bihar: RJD Leader Allah Rai Gunned Down by 2 Assailants in Patna's Munna Chak Area (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Beijing issued an advisory for Indian citizens stranded in the Tibet Autonomous Region while undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra organised by private tour operators via Nepal.

"The prevailing situation in Nepal has impacted the planned travel arrangements of Indian citizens undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra organised by private tour operators via Nepal," the advisory stated.

It further said, "In view of ongoing developments, Indian citizens presently in the Tibet Autonomous Region, People's Republic of China are advised to exercise due caution. Given the high altitude and challenging terrain, they are advised to take the necessary care and precautions for their health and well-being."

The Embassy urged citizens to follow local advisories, noting, "They are also advised to follow advisories from local authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Beijing and Embassy of India, Kathmandu."

The crisis follows violent protests in Nepal on September 8, led by a youth group called Gen-Z, demanding transparency and lifting of the social media ban.

According to Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population, the death toll has risen to 30, with 1,033 injuries reported. While 713 people have already been discharged, 55 were referred to other facilities, and 253 remain admitted.

The protests turned violent after demonstrators tried to storm parliament, prompting security forces to open fire with live rounds and later use tear gas.

The KP Sharma Oli-led government had defended the social media ban as a move to curb fake news, but rights groups condemned it as censorship. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)