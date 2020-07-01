Chandigarh, Jul 1 (PTI) Six more persons, including a nine-month-old child, tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Wednesday, taking the tally in the union territory to 446.

Four members of a family in sector 50 here contracted the infection, as per the medical bulletin.

Also Read | Haryana Schools to Re-Open From July 27 Only for Teachers, Not for Students, Clarifies Education Minister Kunwar Pal Gujjar.

A 21-year-old woman and 33-year-old man, residents of sector 41, also tested positive for the virus, it stated.

Three coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 367 persons have been cured of coronavirus as of now, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 5,537 Cases and 198 Deaths Taking Statewide COVID-19 Toll to 1.8 Lakh: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 1, 2020.

A total of 7,792 samples have been taken for testing so far, of which 7,317 tested negative while reports in 27 cases are awaited, it stated.

There are 73 active cases as of now in the city.

Six persons have so far died of coronavirus in the UT, as per the bulletin. PTI CHS VS AQS AQS 07012125 NNNNnee along pit road, mimicking a gesture used by protesters in tribute to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

All 40 crews stood on the wall in front of their pit boxes.

“The time is now to listen, to understand and to stand against racism and racial injustice,” Phelps said.

"We ask our drivers ... and all our fans to join us in this mission, to take a moment of reflection, to acknowledge that we must do better as a sport, and join us as we now pause and take a moment to listen.”

Wallace, the only African American driver in NASCAR's top series, has been the sport's most outspoken voice since Floyd died while in the custody of Minneapolis police, sparking massive protests in all 50 states and around the world demanding an end to law enforcement brutality against people of color.

Wallace's T-shirt carried Floyd's pleading words when an officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, pinned a knee on his neck for more than eight minutes while he was handcuffed. Chauvin and three other officers have been fired and charged in the incident, which followed the deaths of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Protesters have cited all three African American victims in their demands for social justice.

After Phelps spoke to the NASCAR drivers, they observed a 30-second moment of silence. Then, as the cars refired their engines and slowly pulled away for the green flag, the Fox broadcast cut to a video made by a number of Cup drivers, including Wallace and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, as well as retired star Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Several drivers also posted the video on their Twitter accounts, vowing to “listen and learn" from the protests that have rocked the nation. The vowed to “no longer be silent” and pledged to “work together to make real change.”

With its roots in the South and one-time embrace of Confederate symbols, NASCAR has a checkered racial history. The organization has launched diversity programs but still struggles to shake its reputation as a largely white sport.

During a shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was fired after casually uttering a racial slur while competing in a video racing game.

“We need step up more than we ever have before,” said former Cup star Jeff Gordon, now a Fox broadcaster. "We are listening, we are learning and we are ready to change." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)