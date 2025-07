Chairman of the ISRO and the Secretary of the Department of Space, Dr. V. Narayanan (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] July 26 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for a major milestone with the launch of the NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) mission on July 30. According to Dr. V. Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO and Secretary of the Department of Space, the satellite will be placed in orbit by an Indian rocket.

While speaking to reporters on Friday, Narayanan said, "On the 30th of July, we are going to have the NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) mission. The satellite will be placed in orbit by the Indian rocket..."

Also Read | End-of-Life Vehicles Ban: Delhi Government Moves Supreme Court To Review Policy Restricting Older Diesel and Petrol Vehicles in NCR.

On Monday, the Indian Space Research Organisation said that it will launch the NISAR, the first joint Earth observation satellite by ISRO and NASA, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on July 30 at 17:40 IST.

According to ISRO, the launch of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite will mark a milestone in over a decade of collaboration between the two space agencies.

Also Read | Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: President Droupadi Murmu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Pay Tribute to Fallen Heroes of 1999 Kargil War.

Additionally, ISRO stated that the satellite would provide high-resolution, day-and-night, all-weather data by scanning the entire world every 12 days, identifying minute variations in the Earth's surface, such as vegetation dynamics, ice sheet shifts, and ground deformation.

"On July 30, 2025 at 17:40 IST, ISRO's GSLV-F16 will launch NISAR, the first joint Earth observation satellite by ISRO & NASA, from Sriharikota. NISAR will scan the entire globe every 12 days, providing high-resolution, all-weather, day-and-night data. It can detect even subtle changes in Earth's surface--like ground deformation, ice sheet shifts, and vegetation dynamics," ISRO stated in a post on X.

"The mission will support many critical applications, including sea ice monitoring, ship detection, storm tracking, soil moisture changes, surface water mapping, and disaster response. A milestone in over a decade of collaboration between ISRO & NASA/JPL," it added.

According to ISRO, the NISAR satellite, weighing 2,392 kg, will be injected into a 743 km Sun-synchronous orbit with an inclination of 98.40 degrees.

Equipped with dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar--NASA's L-band and ISRO's S-band--NISAR features a 12-metre unfurlable mesh reflector antenna integrated into ISRO's modified I3K satellite bus. Utilising SweepSAR technology for the first time, the satellite will offer a 242 km swath with high spatial resolution, enabling comprehensive Earth observation.

"NISAR, weighing 2392 kg, is a unique Earth observation satellite and the first satellite to observe the Earth with a dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (NASA's L-band and ISRO's S-band), both using NASA's 12m unfurlable mesh reflector antenna, integrated to ISRO's modified I3K satellite bus. NISAR will observe Earth with a swath of 242 km and high spatial resolution, using SweepSAR technology for the first time," ISRO stated in a press release.

NISAR's ability to provide high-resolution, all-weather data every 12 days will support critical applications, from tracking climate change impacts to aiding disaster management.

"The satellite will scan the entire globe and provide all weather, day & night data at 12-day interval and enable a wide range of applications. NISAR can detect even small changes in the Earth's surface, such as ground deformation, ice sheet movement and vegetation dynamics. Further applications include sea ice classification, ship detection, shoreline monitoring, storm characterisation, changes in soil moisture, mapping & monitoring of surface water resources and disaster response," the release added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)