New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, defending Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in the Lok Sabha and accusing the Opposition of indulging in baseless allegations without preparation or substance. His remarks come a day after Shah delivered a detailed rebuttal to the Leader of Opposition on issues ranging from electoral processes to the Congress party's historical role in governance.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Dubey said Amit Shah had effectively countered every point raised by Rahul Gandhi during his address. "After the partition of India, on the pyre of the martyrs, the Congress Party enjoyed the pleasures of power, and those people from the family who enjoy the pleasures of power do not know anything about the country, about the world, and about education," he claimed, reiterating the BJP's long-standing criticism of dynastic politics within the Congress.

Dubey further added that Rahul Gandhi's speech lacked preparation and depth, making it easy for the Home Minister to dismantle his arguments point by point. "Rahul Gandhi came without any preparation; the three main points of his speech were excellently 'washed' by the Home Minister in the 'washing machine', therefore neither the public takes Rahul Gandhi's words seriously nor does the country take them seriously," he said.

Political tensions have been high since Amit Shah's powerful Lok Sabha speech, where he accused the Congress of misleading the nation, suppressing democratic processes and distorting historical narratives.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had also backed Shah's speech, saying the Opposition was indulging in "malicious propaganda" and had "no issues" to present before the nation.

With both central and state BJP leaders rallying behind Amit Shah's rebuttal, the political war of words between the BJP and the Congress continues to intensify inside and outside the Parliament. (ANI)

