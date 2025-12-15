Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 15 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) launched a sharp attack on the Punjab government and the State Election Commission over the recently held Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections on Sunday, alleging large-scale irregularities and a complete erosion of public trust in the electoral process.

SAD senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the party had repeatedly flagged concerns even before polling, but they went unaddressed. "We had expressed our apprehension that the government has no intention of conducting a free and fair election. The State Election Commission has totally surrendered to the government," Cheema alleged. He claimed that poor voter turnout reflected growing public disillusionment. "The public's trust in the system is declining because of this; the voter turnout was very low," he said.

Cheema further alleged serious lapses during polling, including security failures. "The Election Commission was unable to ensure the security of the ballot papers. The votes of candidates and voters were also cut, booth capturing also took place," he claimed, demanding accountability and corrective measures to restore democratic norms.

The remarks come as the SAD intensifies organisational restructuring ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Last month, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced new constituency in-charges across Patiala, Sangrur and Moga districts to strengthen the party's grassroots presence. Surjit Singh Gadha was appointed incharge for SGPC Rajpura, while Youth Akali Dal president Sarabjit Singh Jhinjar was given charge of Ghanour. Jagmeet Singh Hariau was named incharge for Samana.

In Sangrur district, Ranjit Singh Randhawa Katron was appointed constituency incharge for Dhuri, while Rajwinder Singh Dharmkot was entrusted with the Nihal Singh Wala (SC) segment in Moga district.

To streamline organisational work in the Sunam assembly segment, a four-member committee comprising Krishan Singh Kamboj, Faujinder Singh Mukmailpur, Rajinder Singh Virk and Jaspal Singh Bittu Chattha has been constituted.

Badal also appointed NK Sharma as observer for the Block Samiti and Zila Parishad elections in Patiala and Mohali, with Kamal Chetli and former MLA Ranjit Singh Dhillon named observers for other districts and segments.

Signalling his electoral intent, Sukhbir Badal recently announced that he would contest the 2027 Assembly elections from the Gidderbaha constituency. (ANI)

