Delhi is expected to witness a cold wave on Monday, December 15, and it is likely to continue the whole week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. As per the IMD, Mumbai is likely to witness a significant dip in temperatures to nearly 13 degrees Celsius by Sunday, December 15. The weather office has said that Chennai is expected to receive light to moderate showers again on December 15. The agency has forecast mostly dry conditions across Karnataka in the coming days. IMD has issued a cold wave warning for several districts across Telangana. The state is set to witness a significant drop in temperatures, with the minimums expected to fall by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours. Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues No Cold-Wave Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar Till December 16; Check Details.

