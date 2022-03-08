New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day, Nita M Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation on Tuesday launched the popular women empowerment platform "Her Circle" in Hindi.

Her Circle, a unique initiative that synergises women's power with the power of the digital revolution is now expanding into the multilingual space with the launch of Her Circle Hindi app.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 40-Year-Old Man Molests 2 Minor Girls in Pune; Arrested.

It was originally founded and launched by Nita Ambani exactly one year ago and has already become India's fastest-growing digital platform for women with a phenomenal overall reach of 42 million.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Nita Ambani said, "Her Circle is an evolving platform meant for all women, irrespective of region and language. I want our reach and support to expand un-hindered. And to reach more women in their language of ease, we are first launching Her Circle in Hindi. We go live in March 2022 and I hope it gets as much love as the English platform has received till now."

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F23 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

In addition, she also celebrated d the first anniversary of Her Circle by featuring on its first-ever digital cover and giving an exclusive interview.

She said that Her Circle's first-year milestones cover a large list of goals across digital usage and networking along with the curation of thousands of job opportunities.

"Her Circle's first-year milestones cover a large list of goals across digital usage andnetworking. Thousands of job opportunities curated and listed for users have connected them to the right career choice," she stated.

Further, she said, "The extensive masterclasses on how to become a professional makeup artist, food stylist, fitness trainer, dog trainer, radio jockey have found serious takers. With 30,000 registered entrepreneurs on our network, we have a community of women looking to collaborate and rise together."

Nita M Ambani also informed that the network of Sir HN Reliance Hospital medical experts provides free health and medical advice within 24 hours on specialities ranging from mental wellness, physical fitness, skincare, gynaecological concerns, counselling, etc.

She asserted that thousands of women have been benefitted from this timely service.

Mentioning the other benefits of the app, she said, "Personalised trackers for fitness and nutrition, period, fertility, pregnancy as well as finance have been used by 1.50 lakh subscribers free of cost."

"Interviews and stories of women achievers featuring Gita Gopinath, Naina Lal Kidwai, Padma Shri Gulabo Sapera, Geeta Phogat, Anita Dongre as well as exclusives with an Afghan woman who escaped to safety as well as Ukrainian nationals and the evacuees from conflict-ridden regions keep Her Circle's content topical and inspiring," she added.

Following the launch ceremony, Nita M Ambani gave her vote of thanks to the user of the Her Circle app and welcomed all the women who have joined this movement.

"Congratulations! Not just to us but to every woman in Her Circle, Our Circle! I am so happy to see Her Circle expand and grow so beautifully in such a short time. I welcome all the women who have joined this movement... I am delighted to see them collaborating, bonding, applauding and cheering for each other!" she said.

"Those were meant to be the hallmarks of our platform, and it's a joy to see them come to life. On Her Circle, we listen, we share, we educate, we enable, and connect! It's a place where we let our hair down, ask questions without hesitation, go beyondthe defined. A safe space where women thrive by learning newer things, reskillingthemselves, and growing to fulfil their dreams!" she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)