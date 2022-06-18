Osmanabad, Jun 18 (PTI) Union Minister Bhagwat Karad on Saturday chaired a review meeting in Osmanabad on the five development indicators set by the NITI Aayog.

These are education, health, financial inclusion, agriculture and water resources, and basic infrastructure.

The Union Minister of State for Finance said he reviewed a meeting attended by the collector, Zilla Parishad CEO and district level heads of various departments, adding that Osmanabad was one of the four 'aspirational districts', as declared by the Centre, from Maharashtra.

"Among the 112 aspirational districts in the country, Osmanabad is 27th in education, 54th in health, 79th in financial inclusion, 20th in agriculture and water resources, and 91st in basic infrastructure," Karad told reporters.

