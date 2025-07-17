Patna, Jul 17 (PTI) In a major populist move ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced free power up to 125 units to all domestic consumers in the state.

Kumar came up with the announcement on social media, stating that the benefit will reach 1.67 crore households.

He also said the free power benefit will be effective from August 1.

"This means that no charges will be levied for 125 units in the bills for July itself", said Kumar, who also claimed "we have already been providing cheap electricity to all consumers".

