New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant further extention of the interim bail to Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year-long jail term in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma denied to extend the interim bail to Yadav saying it will be never ending process.

"It will be a never ending process if your plea is to be accepted. Now it is marriage, then you will have children, it will go on and on," said the bench.

Yadav's counsel urged the apex court to extend his interim bail as he needs to arrange so many things.

He doesn't have an Aadhaar card, he has to organise all his documents and he needs to mobilise funds for paying the fine of Rs. 54 lakh as part of the punishment imposed on him in the case, said the lawyer.

As the bench was not inclined to entertain his plea, Yadav's counsel withdrew the petition to pursue the matter pending before the Delhi High Court.

Yadav had approached the apex court against an interim order passed by the High Court on September 9, denying him any extension of interim bail.

He surrendered the same day and approached the apex court seeking bail to arrange the fine of over Rs 54 lakh imposed on him.

Earlier, while he was on bail he approached the top court for extention of bail for his marriage.

On April 24, the apex court had granted interim bail to Yadav to enable him to attend to his ailing mother, who had undergone surgery and said he shall to reside only at his residence in Ghaziabad.

Granting interim bail to Yadav, the top court had said he shall not make any contact with witness who deposed against him and Neelam Katara, mother of Nitish Katara.

Yadav had sought interim bail, saying his mother's condition was serious, his assistance and presence were needed.

Yadav's plea raising the issue of denial of remission benefit to him has also been pending before the apex court.

A trial court in May 2008 held Vikas Yadav guilty of murdering Nitish Katara for being in a relationship with his sister.

On October 3, 2016, the apex court gave jail term without any benefit of remission to Vikas Yadav, son of controversial Uttar Pradesh politician DP Yadav, and his cousin Vishal Yadav for their role in the kidnapping and killing of business executive Katara.

They kidnapped Katara from a marriage party on the intervening night of February 16-17, 2002 and then killed him for his alleged affair with Vikas' sister Bharti Yadav.

Bharti was the daughter of Uttar Pradesh politician DP Yadav. (ANI)

