Patna, Jul 16 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday instructed officials of the Education department to identify vacancies of teachers in government schools and initiate the process for holding Teachers' Recruitment Exam (TRE)-4 at the earliest.

In TRE-1 and 2, 1.70 lakh and 70,000 teachers were appointed, while in TRE-3, against 87,774 vacancies, 66,603 posts could be filled.

In a post on X, Kumar wrote, "The Education department has been instructed to identify vacancies of teachers in government schools and initiate the process to conduct the TRE-4 examination at the earliest. The state government has already clarified that the benefit of 35 per cent reservation for women in appointments will be given to those who are residents of Bihar.

According to officials of the Education department the TRE-4 is expected to provide opportunities to over 1.20 lakh teacher aspirants, and the notification in this regard is expected soon.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the test for primary, middle, secondary and senior secondary teachers in schools.

"TRE-4 will be held before the model of conduct comes into force in the state," Bihar Education minister Sunil Kumar told reporters on Wednesday.

Assembly election in Bihar is due later this year.

