Maner (Bihar) [India], October 31 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda on Friday launched a scathing attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal and said that he had personally witnessed kidnapping and ransom flourishing in Bihar under the rule of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi.

He said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was driving Bihar's development at full speed and urged not to break the momentum.

Addressing a public meeting in Maner constituency, JP Nadda said, "Nitish Kumar is driving Bihar's development at full speed, don't let this momentum break. I personally witnessed the terror of Shahabuddin during the jungle raj under the RJD. He was an MLA and MP from RJD. He used to sit near Lalu Prasad Yadav. Siwan SP had to flee to save his life. They institutionalised kidnapping and ransom in Bihar, forcing many doctors and engineers to leave the state and settle in Delhi. The RJD is now giving an election ticket to Shahabuddin's son, Osama. They will never change. RJD stands for Rangdari, Jungle Raaj and Dadagiri. Lalu Prasad Yadav has nothing to do with people.

He further said that earlier to charge the mobile, the generator operator had to paid Rs 10 to 12.

He further said, "There was a time when electricity was scarce in Bihar, and many villages struggled with unreliable or non-existent power supply. Today, every village in Bihar has electricity, and in every village, electricity is available for 23 to 24 hours. Due to the expansion of digital infrastructure and improved internet services, Bihar has witnessed a surge in digital engagement. Young people are now creating content as YouTubers and social media influencers."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a jibe at Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and said that if he joined the Bihar election campaign, then the National Democratic Alliance (NDA's) victory would be assured.

He addressed the election campaign in Bhojpur and Siwan on Friday.

Addressing an election campaign on Friday, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Today there is an NDA government in Bihar and Bihar is progressing and based on the foundation of good governance, we can work better for the future. If Rahul Gandhi joins the campaign, then you can take it for granted that the NDA's victory is assured."

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, there is better infrastructure in Bihar.

Yogi Adityanath said, "In the last 20 years, the foundation for good governance has been strengthened. Your presence here indicates that the slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' will now be raised instead of 'Lal Salaam'. A grand Ram-Janaki temple will be built in Sitamarhi, similar to Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. RJD's lantern created darkness here. They used to turn off the lantern whenever they wanted and then carried out dacoity on the rights of the poor. Today, there is better road and rail connectivity in Bihar. Air connectivity is improving. Construction work on the metro has started in Patna. The inland waterway facility is progressing. Four-lane expressway is being built. Engineering and medical colleges are being inaugurated. For farmers, there is PM Kisan Samman Nidhi."

The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, whereas bye-elections for eight seats across seven states and Union Territories will be held on November 11. The results for both will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

