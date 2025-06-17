Gopalganj (Bihar) [India], June 17 (ANI): Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not in a position to make any decision and the people around him are doing it.

He raised the issue of bureaucratic appointments and transfers in Bihar and asked who was responsible for them since Nitish Kumar was not in a position to make decisions.

"Who is doing all the appointments and transfers in the state? Nitish Kumar is not in a position to make any decision. A person who is not physically or mentally healthy is not making any decisions. So, the people around him are doing it," Kishor told reporters here.

Taking a dig at former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav over allegations against Nitish Kumar for promoting "family politics", he said it was "funny" that Yadav, whose right family members are in politics, was raising this issue.

"The funniest thing is that Tejashwi Yadav is saying that 'pariwarvaad' is happening. The family, which has eight people in politics, is pointing fingers at others. Both of them are alike," Kishor added.

Earlier in the day, Yadav took potshots at Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government while accusing it of giving prime positions to relatives of NDA leaders and suggested the constitution of a separate 'Jamai Aayog' (a brothers-in-law commission) to appease the relatives of NDA leaders.

Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held later this year.

While the NDA, consisting of the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will once again be looking to continue their stint in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, consisting of the RJD, Congress, and left parties, will be looking to unseat Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc has a strength of 111 members with RJD leading with 77 MLAs, Congress-19, CPI(ML)-11, CPI(M)-2 and CPI-2. (ANI)

