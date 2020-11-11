Patna, November 11: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday paid tribute to the first education minister of the country Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his 132nd birth anniversary. "Paid tributes to the country's first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary," Nitish Kumar tweeted. Also Read | Pune Witnesses Winter Chills As Mercury Dips to 11.3 Degrees Celsius, City Becomes Cooler Than Mahabaleshwar.

Earlier today, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also remembered Azad for his enduring contribution in the field of education and for relentlessly striving for national unity.

Nitish Kumar's Tweet

"Tributes to veteran freedom fighter and nationalist, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary today. He will be always remembered for his enduring contribution in the field of education and for relentlessly striving for national unity," he tweeted. Also Read | Manjhi Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: CPIM’s Dr Satyendra Yadav Wins, Elected as MLA.

The National Education Day or Rashtriya Shiksha Diwas is celebrated every year on November 11 on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)