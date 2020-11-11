Pune, November 11: Residents of Pune felt the winter chills as mercury dipped to as low as 11.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. With the drop in temperature, the city recorded its minimum temperature at 11.3 degrees Celsius which was lower than that of Mahabaleshwar, which recorded 13.6 degree Celsius. This is however, the lowest temperature for Pune this season. Prior to this, the minimum temperature was recorded 13.3 degrees Celsius on November 7. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

According to predictions by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, it will be a good winter season this year and the month of December, January and February will experience winter chills. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the winter chill has started and one western disturbance reached Jammu and Kashmir in 2-3 days, the temperature will fall after three days. The IMD further said that western disturbance likely to reach by November 13 and its impact in the city will be felt in 2-3 days.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather department, IMD Pune, said from 11.3 degrees Celsius, the temperature will increase for the next three days till November 13, but after the western disturbance effects, the temperature will decrease. In Maharashtra, Chandrapur was coolest with 8.3 degrees Celsius. Yavatmal (9.5 degrees Celsius) also noted temperature in a single digit. Pune’s temperature was the third lowest in the state. Nashik recorded 11.8 degrees Celsius while Nagpur also woke up with the temperature touching 11.5 degrees Celsius.

