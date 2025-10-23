Patna (Bihar) [India], October 23 (ANI): Independent MP Pappu Yadav on Thursday invited Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to join the Mahagathbandhan, saying the BJP is stabbing him from behind. He added that despite the political pressure, the alliance continues to respect Nitish Kumar and values his leadership in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "I invite him because the BJP is stabbing him from behind. BJP is finishing him. Our leaders have always respected him. He is being stabbed from behind, but we have a lot of respect for him."

However, Pappu Yadav raised concerns over the prominence given to Tejashwi's image in Mahagathbandhan's campaign materials. Commenting on a poster featuring Tejashwi, he said, "Voting will be done on Rahul Gandhi's picture only and not on anyone else's picture... Pictures of all three leaders of the alliance should have been there. This is not right, and it will not send the right message... We can win Bihar only on the face of Rahul Gandhi. We have no other way to win here..."

In contrast, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari strongly endorsed Tejashwi Yadav as the face of the alliance.

"Bihar mein Tejashwi hi Tejashwi hai. The people of Bihar know that they are going to vote on Tejashwi Yadav's promises, intentions, and resolutions on 243 seats. The public has already approved Tejashwi Yadav's face as CM. The rest are formalities and all that will also be completed. The people of Bihar have accepted Tejashwi Yadav as their Chief Minister. The people of Bihar have faith in Tejashwi Yadav," Tiwari said.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), comprises the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Dipankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The NDA alliance includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) [LJP (RV)], Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) [HAM(S)], and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

Polling for the Bihar Assembly elections will take place on November 6 and 11, while the counting of votes will be held on November 14. (ANI)

