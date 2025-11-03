Saharsa (Bihar) [India], November 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a fierce attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress during a rally in Saharsa, accusing the Opposition of glorifying the era of 'Jungle Raj' marked by violence, corruption, and fear, while asserting that the NDA government restored good governance in the state.

Addressing the public gathering, PM Modi said the RJD-Congress's "dictionary" defined corruption and misrule.

"In the dictionary of RJD and Congress. What words, what emotions are there? The dictionary of RJD and Congress is filled with words like 'katta', cruelty, bitterness, bad manners, bad governance, and corruption. This is all they learned in the school of Jungle Raj," PM Modi said.

Recalling the lawlessness of the past, the Prime Minister reminded the crowd of the dangers faced even by law enforcers.

"Your parents witnessed a time when even our protectors were not safe. The lives of the police themselves were in danger. Let me remind you of an incident right here in Saharsa. Our brave DSP of Saharsa, Satyapal Singh, was taking action against the Jungle Raj people. This did not go down well with the RJD bosses in Patna, the Jungle Raj supporters...In Jungle Raj, everyone's life was in danger. Every officer, every contractor, every businessman lived in fear. As a result, development stalled here. Nitish Kumar's government has ended Jungle Raj and transformed Bihar into a state of good governance," PM Modi further added.

PM Modi accused the Opposition of prioritising infiltrators over Bihar's citizens. "Be it Congress or RJD, they are only attached to infiltrators. These people undertake political tours to protect infiltrators. Tell me, will you decide Bihar's future or will the infiltrators decide?... These infiltrators are occupying your property, staking their claim on your resources... Bihar needs to be protected from infiltrators...We are working to remove these infiltrators," PM Modi said.

In a pointed rebuttal to Congress's promises, PM Modi mocked their pledge to build a Nalanda-like university in Bihar.

"Congress people are telling the people of Bihar that when their government will be formed in Delhi, a university like Nalanda will be built in Bihar. When the Congress and RJD governments were in power at the centre for 10 years, they still said they would build a university in Nalanda. They gave only 20 crore rupees for the university and then forgot about it. 20 crore rupees can't build a school in a village," he said.

Contrasting this with NDA's record, the Prime Minister proudly detailed his government's efforts, " When you gave me the opportunity to serve you in 2014, when our government came to power, we launched a campaign to restore the glory of Nalanda. With all our heart and hard work, we allocated over 2,000 crore rupees to the university in 10 years... Today, we have built a magnificent campus for Nalanda University. Today, I proudly say that students from more than 21 countries are studying at Nalanda University..."

The polling for the Bihar assembly elections will take place on November 6 and 11, respectively, and the result will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

