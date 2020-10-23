Sasaram (Bihar) [India], October 23 (ANI): Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sasaram, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar thanked him for the assistance provided to the state during the COVID-19 pandemic phase.

Speaking at an election rally in Sasaram, the first one which the Prime Minister is addressing in the poll-bound state, Kumar said the recovery rate from coronavirus was almost 94 per cent in the state and also mentioned the schemes run by the Centre for the benefit of the underprivileged sections and farmers of the state and the country at large.

Also Read | ICMR Issues Advisory for Use of Feluda Paper Strip Test for COVID-19.

"I welcome our Prime Minister and I thank people for turning up in huge numbers despite COVID-19 pandemic," Kumar said at the rally being organised in Biada Maidan, Sasaram.

"Various steps were taken in the country under PM Modi's leadership to curb the pandemic. We followed the Centre's guidelines in Bihar and now we have succeeded in improving the testing rate and the recovery rate is now at 94 per cent in Bihar. There are all facilities for treatment, and the Centre's assistance is known to all," he added.

Also Read | Bachhwara Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Kumar hailed the special trains run during the lockdown phase to bring migrant workers back to the state, the free distribution of food grains and pulses from April and the cash assistance provided under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the female beneficiaries during the COVID-19 phase as the prime examples of Centre's assistance to Bihar.

He also lashed out at the Opposition and reiterated the promises made in Janata Dal United's (JDU's) manifesto in his speech. He also said that when the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government returns to power in the state

"Many developmental works have been done and when you give us the opportunity we will carry out many more of them. The whole of Bihar is one family for us, we have worked for the upliftment of every section of the society. With the Centre's assistance, we will reach new peaks and it will result in a developed Bihar," he said.

The Chief Minister also urged the people at the rally to vote for the NDA candidates in their constituencies to enable their win by the biggest margin.

The PM is scheduled to address two other rallies in Gaya, and Bhagalpur in the poll-bound state today.

He is slated to hold a total of 12 election rallies in Bihar starting today.

Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)