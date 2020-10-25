Gaya (Bihar) [India], October 25 (ANI): There was no stability in the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led government in Bihar in the past four years, said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday adding that he would provide it along with permanent jobs to the youth after the Assembly elections.

Yadav was speaking at an election rally in Gaya when he launched the attack on the incumbent CM.

"70-years-old but he's not relinquishing power. Was there any stability in government in the last four years? How will there be 'vikas' if the government doesn't stay stable? Even after having a majority they brought the BJP to power through crooked means," Yadav said.

"It is important for governments to be stable. I will give a stable government and permanent jobs. Nitish Kumar ji will go," he added.

The RJD leader said that this time the youth of Gaya will rise above religion, caste and will vote for real issues such as unemployment, farmers' issues, education, among others.

"The people have started hating the current government. For the past 15 years, Nitish Kumar is the CM, corruption has become a tradition in the state in the past 15 years. 60 big scams, Rs 30,000 crores were looted in this time," Yadav said.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The counting of votes will be held on November 10.

While BJP is fighting the elections along with Janata Dal (United), and two other parties, Congress is fighting the elections under the banner of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) led by RJD, along with the Left parties. (ANI)

