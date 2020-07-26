Seoul, Jul 26 (AP) North Korea says it has placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under lockdown over coronavirus concerns.

The North's Korean Central News Agency reported Sunday that the measure was taken on Friday afternoon after it found a person with suspected COVID-19 symptoms in the city.

Also Read | Assam Reports 1,165 New COVID-19 Cases Today, Total Count Reaches 31,086: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

It says the person is a runaway who had fled to South Korea years ago before illegally crossing the border into the North earlier in July.

If that person is officially declared a virus patient, the person would be the North's first confirmed coronavirus case. North Korea has steadfastly said it has no single virus case on its territory, a claim questioned by outside experts.

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Police ACP Sanket Kaushil Hit by Car While on Duty, Declared Brought Dead at AIIMS.

KCNA says leader Kim Jong Un also declared a state of emergency in the Kaesong area during a Politburo meeting Saturday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)