New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The National Medical Commission (NMC) will constitute a committee to assess the implications of live broadcast of surgical procedures on patients, the issue of consent and the importance of dissemination of knowledge through such exercises.

The various aspects of live surgeries will be debated upon and assessed and the committee will have stakeholders from patient groups, associations, doctors and academics, Dr Yogendra Malik, member of NMC's Ethics and Medical Registration Board said on Tuesday.

Last month, the Supreme Court had sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea raising legal and ethical questions over live broadcast of surgical procedures, with the petitioners likening it to Virat Kohli batting and commentating at the same time.

The bench had said it will leave the issue to be considered by the NMC.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioners, said surgeries are being performed live with several people watching and asking doctors conducting the procedure questions.

"This is like Virat Kohli batting and also giving commentary," he told the bench, adding live broadcast of surgical procedures posed a huge risk to patients under the knife.

He referred to a news report about the death of a patient whose surgery was being broadcast live, and said in some cases, people belonging to lower economic strata are induced to go for it.

The petitioners claimed advertisements and sponsorships were the main motivations for conducting such procedures.

