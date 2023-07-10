Mumbai, Jul 10 (PTI) No COVID-19 case or fatality was added to the tally and toll of Mumbai on Monday, while one person recovered from the infection, a civic official said.

The tally and toll stood unchanged at 11,63,982 and 19,775, respectively, he said.

Also Read | Government Plans To Purchase 26 Rafale Jets for Navy, Deals Likely During PM Narendra Modi's France Visit.

Mumbai has witnessed zero addition to the tally for the sixth time in 2023 and the 10th time since March 12, 2020.

The recovery count increased by one to touch 11,44,186, leaving the city with an active caseload of 21, he said.

Also Read | Iranian Rapper Given 6-year Prison Sentence over Protests.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, 1,89,03,884 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, including 333 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, the overall growth rate of cases between July 3 and 9 is 0.0003 per cent, and the caseload doubling time is 2,74,929 days, as per official data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)