By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Schools in the national capital strictly followed health and safety protocols on Monday as they reopened their gates to welcome students of class 10, 12 after ten months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Precautions like no canteen, food sharing, assembly or extracurricular activity along with entry and exit through multiple gates, frequent sanitation, and shorter class hours were followed to prevent the spread of the virus.

The decision to reopen the classes for senior students came after the national capital saw a decline in coronavirus cases in the last few days.

Reenu Nair, Vice Principal of Delhi Public School (DPS) RK Puram said, "We are taking all precautionary measures. Today 10 months after school reopened, students were very excited, we were also very happy to see them. A total of 50 students were present in the school today and we took consent from parents whether they want students to come to school."

She added, "Nurses and doctors are available. Three hours of classes for Class 12 and two hours for Class 10 students. No canteen, extra-curricular activity, food sharing, assembly, or assembly will happen. All classes are being sanitized after every class," she further added.

Dr Bhagwan Das, Principal of Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, INA Colony said, "We are happy to see our students after 10 months. We are following all the guidelines, every day after school will over all the classes be sanitized."

"Every class will have 12 to 15 students, a total of 98 students of 10th and 12th are present in class today. 44 students in class 12 are present and 54 students from class 10. We have been in constant contact with parents. The syllabus has been completed, students have doubts which need to be cleared out. For practicals, it is important to come to school because it can't be done virtually," Das added.

The students were elated and looked excited to get back to school after a long break of 10 months.

Jigyasa, a student of class 12 student said, "I was very excited to join my school. We were a little worried about the COVID-19 situation but at the same time pressure is building for our upcoming exams in May. We are getting full support from our school, teachers are taking care of all the precautions."

Deepanshu Mittal another Class 12 student said, "There were many doubts which couldn't be cleared in online classes. Parents were scared to send me to school but the school has given us all the facilities and we are feeling very safe here. We are following all the guidelines." (ANI)

