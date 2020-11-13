Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], November 13 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a closed oil mill in IDA Mankhal Industrial area of Rangareddy district here on Thursday, but no causalities were reported, according to the Telangana Police.

While speaking to ANI over the phone, M Madhusudhan, Inspector of Police, Maheshwaram Police Station said that the mill was closed for the last two years.

Also Read | Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park Loses Its Beloved Chimpanzee 'Suzi' Due to Heart Stroke.

"Around 4:30 pm today, a major fire accident took place in an oil mill at IDA Mankhal Industrial area. The reason behind the accident is not known yet. The mill was closed for the past two years. No casualties reported. Case yet to be registered," Madhusudhan said.

According to the fire officials, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Also Read | Twitter Removes Amit Shah’s Profile Image Allegedly Due to Copyright Issue, Restores Later; Twitterati Amused Over Missing DP of Home Minister.

"One person received burn injuries and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, the reason is not yet known," the fire official added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)