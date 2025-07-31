New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday said the Election Commission (EC) has informed that there is no category of suspicious voters according to election-related laws.

He was responding to a question on apprehensions about the voting process in the last Lok Sabha elections.

"The Election Commission of India (ECI) has informed that there is no category of suspicious voters as per the Representation of People Act," Meghwal said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

He said the EC has informed that the election results cannot be manipulated on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

He said the EC has stated that there is no doubt in the fairness and integrity of EVMs which have stood the test of several elections, public and legal scrutiny over the years.

"The ECI has further informed that in at least 42 petitions against use of EVMs which have been filed before various High Courts and Hon'ble Supreme Court of India and after going through various aspects of the technological soundness and the administrative safeguards involved in the use of EVMs, the Hon'ble courts have repeatedly held that EVMs are tamper proof, credible and reliable," Meghwal said.

