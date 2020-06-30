New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): The price of petrol and diesel in the national capital remained the same on Tuesday as no changes were made by oil marketing companies. The prices of petrol and diesel were increased by Rs 0.05 and Rs 0.13 respectively yesterday.

The cost of petrol per litre stands at Rs 80.43 and diesel prices stand at Rs 80.53 in Delhi.

Fuel prices crossed the 80 rupee mark on Friday after a 20-day rise.

Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

Before the nation entered the lockdown, the average price of petrol and diesel in Delhi was Rs 69.60 per litre and Rs 62.30 per litre respectively. (ANI)

