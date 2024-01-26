Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 26 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar, who switched back to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) after a short stint in Congress, said that he does not have any complaints against his former party colleagues.

"After 9 months, I rejoined the BJP. It is my home, and I am happy about it. I joined the Congress during the 2023 Assembly elections. They gave me respect and honour, and I expressed my gratitude to the CM and Deputy CM yesterday for their good treatment. There is no complaint against the Congress party," Shettar said, speaking to ANI on Friday.

Speaking about the recently held Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, he said, "Ram Mandir was the dream of everybody. That has come to fruition."

On Mamata Banerjee deciding not to share any seat with the INDIA bloc in West Bengal, Shettar said that alliances do not work out wherever there are contradictory interests.

"Wherever contradictory interests are present, it does not work out," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Jagdish Shettar said that it seemed that he had come back to his "home" after he joined the party.

"Bharatiya Janata Party is my home. I came back to my home," Shettar said speaking to reporters on Thursday.

Shettar said he had a meeting with the party's national leadership Amit Shah and JP Nadda on Thursday as well as state leaders BY Vijayendra, BS Yediyurappa and joined the BJP following their guidance.

Responding to a question asked by a reporter on contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the former Chief Minister said, "Whatever the high command directs, I will do."

Shettar rejoined the BJP in the national capital in the presence of former Karnakata chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Union Minister Bhupender Singh Yadav, Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra Yediyurappa, Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

There had been ongoing rumours about Shettar's return to the BJP for the past few days, to which the Congress leaders in Karnataka had responded by saying that the BJP's leadership crisis in the state prompted the party to head towards Shettar.

Shettar had quit BJP and joined Congress in April 2023, ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections. (ANI)

