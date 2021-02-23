Kohima, Feb 23 (PTI) Nagaland did not report any fresh COVID-19 case for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 tally in the state remained at 12,192, Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

"No +ve case and no recovery of #COVID-19 reported today," Health minister, S Pangnyu Phom said in a tweet.

The state now has 12 active COVID-19 cases, while 11,937 patients have recovered from the disease, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 97.90 per cent, he said.

A total of 91 people have succumbed to the infection so far, while 152 patients have migrated to other states.

Nagaland has so far tested 1,29,522 samples for COVID-19, including 74,613 on RT-PCR, 37,325 on TrueNat and 17,584 on Rapid Antigen Test, he said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer, Dr Ritu Thurr said Nagaland has administered 27,764 doses of COVISHIELD vaccine to 21,481 persons including 14,376 frontline workers, 8,970 healthcare professionals and 20 journalists.

Among the healthcare professionals, 4,418 have received the second shot of the vaccine completing the full course of vaccination and have received the vaccination certificate, Thurr said.

No adverse event following vaccination have been reported after the beneficiaries received the vaccine, Thurr said.

