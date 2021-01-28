Bhubaneswar, Jan 28 (PTI) No COVID-19 death was reported from Odisha for the second consecutive day, while 113 new cases were detected, a Health Department official said on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 67 were reported from different quarantine centres, he said.

Sambalpur recorded the highest number of 18 new cases, followed by Sundargarh (17) and Nuapada (11).

Eleven districts -- Boudh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur and Subarnapur -- did not register any cases since Wednesday.

So far, the state reported 1,906 deaths, while 3,34,780 COVID-19 cases were detected.

There are 1,286 active cases in the state at present and 3,31,535 patients have recovered.

The state has so far tested 76.35 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 23,174 on Wednesday.

Odisha's positivity rate now stands at 4.38 per cent.

The state government began the second spell of the first phase of inoculation across all 30 districts during the day.

So far, 1,78,227 healthcare workers have been given the COVID-19 vaccines, while the remaining 1,60,473 people will get it by February 10, said Bijay Panigrahi, the director of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

He urged all healthcare workers to get the vaccines after receiving a message.

Those who do not turn up for inoculation will not get vaccinated free of cost in the future, Panigrahi said.

