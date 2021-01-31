Ahmedabad, Jan 31 (PTI) For the first time after more than nine months, no COVID-19 fatality was reported in Gujarat in a single day on Sunday, the state health department said.

The state has been seeing a steady decline in new coronavirus positive cases since the last few weeks, with 316 infections being reported during the day, taking the overall tally to 2,61,540, the department said in a release.

Not a single COVID-19 death was recorded in the state in the last 24 hours, for the first time in over nine months, it said.

Gujarat reported its first COVID-19 death on March 22, 2020. From April 10 onwards, more than one fatality was being reported everyday in the state.

The government has credited this achievement to "effective and result-oriented" approach in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

The daily count of recoveries also continues to exceed the new COVID-19 cases, with 335 patients being discharged during the day.

With this, the overall tally of recovered cases in Gujarat rose to 2,53,703, while the case recovery rate improved to 97 per cent, it said.

Gujarat is now left with 3,450 active cases, with 33 of these patients currently on ventilators.

At 79, Vadodara reported the highest number of new cases in the state in the day, followed by 73 in Ahmedabad, 47 in Surat , and 45 in Rajkot, the department said.

Among other districts, Kutch, Gandhinagar and Jamnagar recorded eight new cases in the day, while seven cases each were reported from Mehsana and Junagadh. Gir Somnath district added four new infections, and Anand three, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,61,540, new cases 316, death toll 4,387, discharged 2,53,703, active cases 3,450, people tested so far - figures not released.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, no new COVID-19 case or recovery was reported on Sunday. The total COVID-19 cases in the UT stands at 3,370, and recoveries at 3,362, officials said.

