New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) There has been no decline in UGC grants released to Delhi University in last five years, the Ministry of Education informed Lok Sabha on Monday.

Responding to a written question in the Lower House, Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar said, the Ministry releases block grant to University Grants Commission (UGC) under the scheme "Grants to Central Universities" which in turn allocates fund to Central Universities (CUs), including University of Delhi, based on their requirements, utilization of fund in previous years etc.

According to the data shared by Majumdar, Delhi University was granted Rs 955 crore during 2023-24, Rs 812 crore during 2022-23, Rs 670 crore during 2021-22, Rs 628 crore during 2020-21 and Rs 607 crore during 2019-20.

"It is evident that there is no decline in grants released to University of Delhi," Majumdar said.

