New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) There is no evidence that the government catered only to one community and in some instances, minorities have gained more than the majority through schemes for providing access to electricity and bank accounts, an Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister(EAC-PM) working paper has said.

The paper titled 'A Secular Democracy in Practice: Objective Assessment of Amenities Programs in India', authored by Shamika Ravu analysed the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) Rounds 4 and 5 data, conducted in 2015-16 and 2019–21, respectively.

Also Read | Heatwave Alert for India: El Nino May Spur Deadly Heat Waves and Droughts in India, Says World Meteorological Organisation.

The focus of the study was on the bottom 20 per cent of households and used 2011 census numbers to construct distinct geographies based on religion.

"Based on a nationally representative sample of more than 1.2 million households across 2015–16 and 2019–21, we do not find any evidence that the government catered only to one community (Hindu majority) or discriminated across households based on districts where one religious community was dominant," the paper said.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Online Cricket Betting: 12 Bookies Held in Hyderabad for Cricket Betting; Cash, Mobiles, Laptops Seized.

It noted that with respect to electricity, bank account, mobiles and access to toilets, the gains were widespread across religions and social groups.

"As a matter of fact, in some instances, minorities have gained more than the majority," the paper said, adding that however, the government must do more to uplift the poorest 20 per cent of households across religions and social groups by focusing on amenities like LPG and water on-premises.

Regarding access to bank accounts, the paper pointed out that overall, 74 per cent among the poorest 20 per cent of the households had bank accounts in 2015–16, which increased to 93 per cent in2019-21.

According to the paper, while the target achievement was an impressive 73 per cent overall, across religions, the biggest gain was for the Muslim community, with a target achievement of approximately 77 per cent.

For different social groups, the target achievement was highest among the OBC at 75 per cent and above 70 per cent for the SC and ST, it added.

Similarly, when it comes to households' access to electricity, the paper pointed out that overall, 53 per cent of the poorest 20 per cent of the households had access to electricity in 2015–16, which increased to 85 per cent in 2019-21.

"Even though we observe significant gains across all the religious groups, the most considerable improvement in target achievement was for the poorest 20 per cent of the Muslim households at 71 per cent," the paper emphasised.

The paper asserted that India's democracy remains robust, with no evidence of discrimination against religious or social groups in providing basic amenities. "The government must continue to focus on uplifting the poorest 20 per cent to ensure an inclusive society," it noted.

According to the 2011 census, there were 640 districts. Out of the 640 districts, Hindus were more than 80 per cent in 402 (62.8 per cent) districts, Muslims were more than 50 per cent in 32 (5 per cent) districts, while Christians were more than 50 per cent in 35 (5.7 per cent) districts, the Sikhs were more than 50 per cent in 15 (2.3 per cent) of the districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)