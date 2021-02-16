Kohima, Feb 15 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally remained at 12,189 as the state did not report any fresh case on Monday, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Fifteen people from Kohima were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,892, he said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.56 per cent.

The northeastern state now has 58 active cases, health department director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

Seventy-eight people have succumbed to the disease and 10 COVID-19 patients died due to comorbidities, while 151 migrated to other states, he said.

Nagaland has so far tested 1,28,241 samples for COVID-19, he said.

Altogether, 13,384 healthcare professionals and frontline workers have so far received the shots of COVID-19 vaccine, another official said.

