Leh, Aug 13 (PTI) Ladakh recorded no fresh death from coronavirus while nine more people tested positive, according to the latest health update.

Of the new cases reported Thursday, seven were recorded in Leh and two in Kargil, officials said, adding four people recovered from the disease.

With the fresh updates, the total number of cases in the union territory goes to 20,430, with 87 active cases -- 67 in Leh and 20 in Kargil district.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. A total of 20,136 patients have recovered till date.

A total of 1,900 samples -- 1,137 from Leh and 763 from Kargil – returned a negative result in the latest round of tests, they said.

