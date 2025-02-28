Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jai Ram Thakur over his allegations that temple trust funds were being "misused" for the Sukh Ashray scheme. He said that no funds were being used for the scheme.

Addressing the media, CM Sukhu criticised the BJP's claims and clarified, "There is no mention of temple money being used for the Sukhashray Scheme. If a child falls under this category and requires school fees or any other financial assistance, we have authorised the Deputy Commissioner (DC) to take care of such expenses."

"The District Commissioner will ensure that the fees and other necessary expenditures are covered. This is a fully budgeted scheme, and no temple money is involved. Jai Ram Thakur should also contribute to this initiative," he added.

Lashing out at former CM Jai Ram Thakur, Sukhu said, "Jai Ram Thakur has hired a person to give press statements, and that person simply reads the newspaper and issues statements accordingly."

Meanwhile, the newly appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Himachal Pradesh, Rajani Patil, held discussions with the state's cabinet, including the chief minister and deputy chief minister.

Responding to media queries about the meeting, CM Sukhu advocated for the state body to have fewer office bearers.

"A brainstorming session took place where ministers and cabinet members shared their views on how to move forward. Discussions were held on organizational growth and necessary improvements," he said.

The CM also shared his perspective on the party's organisational structure, saying that the executive committee in Himachal Pradesh should have fewer than 400 office bearers.

"My view is that the executive committee in the state should have fewer than 400 office bearers, as it was earlier. The office bearers, general secretaries, vice presidents, and other functionaries should be elected so that they can properly share their work responsibilities. In the previous executive committee, there were more than 50 general secretaries in the Congress alone. Each Block Congress Committee (BCC) will have its respective president as per the established structure," he added.

Sukhu further stated that after discussions with senior Congress leader Pratibha Singh, the final list of office bearers would be submitted to Rajani Patil for a final decision.

"I believe our executive committee should be compact and would be formed soon," CM Sukhu emphasised. (ANI)

