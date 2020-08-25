Ranchi, Aug 24 (PTI) Former Jharkhand minister Enos Ekka, jailed in a disproportionate assets case, failed to get any relief from the High Court as it rejected his plea for interim bail.

A bench of Justice AK Chaudhary dismissed his interlocutory application.

A CBI court had convicted the former minister, his wife and brother in disproportionate assets case and awarded them seven-year jail terms each.

They have moved the High Court against the CBI court order.

