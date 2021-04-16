Patna, Apr 16 (PTI) Bihar reported 13 new fatalities due tocoronavirus Friday and 6253 fresh cases of the disease across the state, health department bulletin said. A total of 1688 people have lost their lives on account of the deadly virus since its outbreak last year. The tally of COVID cases has mounted to 3,07,557 in the state.

The two houses of the state legislature have also been hit by the surging COVID-19 cases.

Both the houses have been shut following detection of infection among a large number of staff. Among the fresh casualties, four belonged to Patna, three from Banka, two are natives of Bhagalpur while one each died in Gaya, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran and Samastipur. Out of the fresh 6253 cases, the maximum 1364 was in capital Patna. Patna alone accounts for 66913 COVID cases. Other major COVID-hit districts are: Gaya with 590 cases, Muzaffarpur (393), Bhagalpur (386) and Begusarai (257). A total of 1853 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, while 2,72,403 COVID patients have been cured in the state so far.

The recovery rate stands at 88.57 per cent.

A total of 1,00,404 samples were tested since Thursday, while total samples clinically examined stand at over 2.50 crore. There are 33,465 active cases in Bihar at present.

On the vaccination front, 97,283 citizens were administered the jabs on Friday while 56,05,889 people have been inoculated so far in the state.

Meanwhile, in view of the surging coronavirus cases, the state assembly secretariat has been shutfrom April 17 to April 25. Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha ordered the closure. All the staff have been asked to remain in the headquarters and keep their mobile phones on. Deputy Director of assembly secretariat Sanjay Kumar Singh said the speaker has ordered sanitisation of all the sections of the assembly during this period. During tests conducted between April 13 to 15, a total of 24 employees were found positive. On Friday 20 more were found infected. In the legislative council, after death of a staff on April 13, acting chairperson Awdesh Narayan Singh had ordered closure of the council secretariat till April 18. A total of 18 council staff have tested positive for the disease so far.

