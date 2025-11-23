New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): BJP leader RP Singh addressed the Opposition's allegations regarding the Centre's proposed 131st Amendment, which they claim would weaken Punjab's influence over the Union Territory of Chandigarh. He stated that there will not be a significant shift in Chandigarh's status.

Additionally, Singh remarked that Bhagwant Mann and other leaders are opposing the bill without having full knowledge of this matter.

"... Bhagwant Mann and other opposition leaders are opposing this bill without any knowledge. No major shift is going to take place. I challenge Bhagwant Mann, Badal, or any other Congress leader to come forward and debate this matter with me..." Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, many leaders, including Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal and other opposition leaders, have slammed the Centre's proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill for the upcoming Winter Session, which aims to include Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal termed it as an attempt to "strip Punjab of its rights over Chandigarh." Calling it an assault on Punjab and the federal structure of administration in India, the AAP leader wrote, "The BJP-led central government's attempt to strip Punjab of its rights over Chandigarh through constitutional amendments is not part of any ordinary step, but a direct assault on Punjab's identity and constitutional rights. This mindset of tearing apart the federal structure to snatch away Punjabis' rights is extremely dangerous."

Further, he stated that Chandigarh, a Union Territory shared by Punjab and Haryana, will remain part of Punjab.

"The Punjab that has always sacrificed for the country's security, grain, water, and humanity is today being deprived of its own rightful share. This is not merely an administrative decision but akin to wounding the soul of Punjab. History bears witness that Punjabis have never bowed their heads before any dictatorship. Punjab will not bow today either. Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and will remain Punjab's," the X post added.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also opposed the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, asserting that it goes against Punjab's interests and could weaken the state's authority over Chandigarh. He asserted that Punjab would not allow any move that threatens its rights over the Union Territory.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also echoed similar sentiments, saying it is a direct attack on Punjab's rights and violates the basic principles of federalism . Badal said the Bill goes against earlier promises made to Punjab about handing over Chandigarh to the state.

In a post on X, Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote, "Shiromani Akali Dal strongly opposes the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill being brought by Union Government in the upcoming winter session of Parliament. This amendment is against the interest of Punjab and would amount to the GOI going back on all commitments made to Punjab regarding the transfer of Chandigarh to the state."

However, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today clarified that the proposal to simplify the Central Government's law-making process for the Union Territory of Chandigarh is still under consideration, and stressed that no final decision has been taken on this matter. It emphasised that the existing administrative arrangements will remain unaffected.

According to a release, the proposal "in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh's governance or administrative structure," nor does it intend to modify the traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the States of Punjab or Haryana.

The Union Government plans to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the upcoming session set to start from December 1. (ANI)

