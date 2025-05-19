Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 19 (ANI): Sources in the Trinamool Congress on Monday said that no MP or leader of the party will join the outreach initiative, introduced by the Indian government to send a multi-party delegation to over 30 countries. Earlier it was reported that (TMC) MP from Baharampur Yusuf Pathan could be a part of the delegations.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

According to sources, neither Pathan nor any other TMC MP would not be part of the multi-party delegations visiting various countries to campaign against Pakistan's cross-border terrorism.

"We believe that the nation is above all and we pledged our support to the Union government to take whatever action was needed to protect our great country. Our Armed Forces have made our nation proud and we are forever indebted to them. Foreign policy is entirely within the domain of the Union government. Therefore, let only the Union government decide our foreign policy and take complete responsibility for it," TMC sources said.

As part of its effort to counter global misinformation and highlight India's policy of zero tolerance on terrorism, the government has dispatched seven all-party delegations of Indian MPs to over 30 partner countries.

The mission operates under the theme "One Mission, One Message, One Bharat," with a unified goal of presenting India's response to terrorism in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

This global outreach follows the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that claimed 26 lives. In response, Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Over 100 terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen were eliminated. India also carried out coordinated airstrikes that damaged military infrastructure across 11 Pakistani airbases.

The seven delegations will visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, the USA, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa. (ANI)

