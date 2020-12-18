Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has submitted before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that no narcotics substances were consumed at his party, purported videos of which have made rounds on social media, sources said on Friday.

Johar, through his lawyer, submitted his statement and details sought by the NCB.

The NCB had on Thursday issued a notice to Karan Johar seeking details regarding a video of a party he organised in the past. Sources in the agency informed that a few video clips of this party were also submitted in a pen drive.

A guest list of the party hosted by him on July 28, 2019, at his residence was also submitted, sources said. In his submission, Karan Johar stated that the allegations are completely baseless and false and that no narcotics substance was consumed in the party, sources added.

The NCB issued the notice taking action on the complaint filed by one Maninder Singh Sirsa, who provided the investigating agency with the video in question. (ANI)

