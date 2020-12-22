Bengaluru, Dec 22 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said there was no need for imposing night curfew in the state for now, after neighbouring Maharashtra announced such a move amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

"This (new coronavirus variant) is something that has worried the people of the state and the country, we have come to know that a person who has arrived in Chennai has been found infected. We have to be extra cautious. Whoever comes from outside they will be checked at the airports itself before allowing them," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, all the necessary precautions have been taken and the government was watchful to control the spread of the virus in Karnataka.

"There is no need for it here, for now," he said in response to a question about Karnataka emulating Maharashtra by imposing night curfew, as he also noted that restrictions were already in place for New Year celebration in the wake of COVID-19 situation.

The Maharashtra government on Monday had declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

However, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said, he will discuss with the Chief Minister regarding imposing night curfew in the state and come to a decision, but ruled out the possibility of a lockdown.

"I held discussions with the Secretary, Union Health Department, who said that there was no reason to worry, but necessary precautionary measures be taken. He suggested that night curfew may be imposed after examining, as done in other states...I will meet the Chief Minister and discuss with him about the night curfew," he added.

Stating that as a precautionary measure, the state government has mandated seven-day home quarantine for travellers from the UK, Denmark and the Netherlands, the Minister on Monday had said those who have arrived in the state from these three countries in the last 14 days will be traced within the next 24 hours and subjected to RT-PCR test.

Noting that so far no one who had come in the last 14 days and had undergone RT-PCR tests had tested positive, Sudhakar on Tuesday said, in case anyone tests positive we have asked NIMHANS to study the virus through genetic sequence and provide a comprehensive report.

He said the contacts and addresses of the 138 people who had come to the state from the UK, Denmark and the Netherlands without any negative reports, have been gathered last night itself, and they will be made to undergo tests and will be monitored.

"They will have to quarantine at home and all of them will be tested."PTI KSU SS

