New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Wednesday defended the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being conducted by the Election Commission (EC), stating that such exercises are not unprecedented and have been conducted in the past as well.

His remarks come amid political criticism and concerns raised by opposition parties over the timing and transparency of the process.

Addressing reporters, Joshi said, "SIR is not happening for the first time. It happened in 2003 as well. It has happened many times."

He added that the process is being conducted "scientifically" and that the Opposition should not be "afraid" of the process.

Joshi said, "The Election Commission is an independent institution. The Election Commission makes decisions on this. There is no need to be afraid of this because it is being done scientifically using technology. If anyone has any problem, they can contact the Election Commission."

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla raised concerns over alleged tampering with voter rolls in Bihar and West Bengal, urging the Election Commission of India to ensure fair electoral practices in the run-up to the upcoming polls.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla demanded that only Aadhaar and other identity documents used in the last election should be accepted as valid proof for voting and criticised what he called a growing pattern of unjustified deletions from voter rolls.

He said, "We want the rigging of voter lists in Bihar and Bengal to stop. Only Aadhaar cards and other cards that were used as the basis for voting last time should be allowed... The practice of cutting votes must stop."

In addition to voter-related issues, Shukla also commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on Operation Sindoor.

Referring to the issue of third-party mediation in India-Pakistan relations, Shukla said, "Rahul Gandhi asked him to say that Trump is lying, but PM Modi did not say this clearly."

Earlier in the day, minutes after the proceedings began in Rajya Sabha, the House was adjourned till 12 pm amid opposition sloganeering on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

Deputy Chairperson Harivansh adjourned the house. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, demanded the date for the discussion on SIR.

"I want to know when the discussion on SIR will be taken in the house. Please tell the date and time," Kharge demanded.

Kharge was cut short by Deputy Chairperson Harivansh and the house was adjourned amid sloganeering.

Meanwhile, Members of the INDIA bloc held a protest at Makkar Dwar inside the Parliament complex, to oppose the Election Commision's SIR. (ANI)

